

Doris Viola White



Of Herndon, Virginia, passed away at 10:30 p.m. on Friday, October 18, 2019, at Inova Loudoun Hospital, ICU, in Leesburg, VA.

She was the fourth of five children of the late John and Louise White, both of Herndon, VA. She was a member of Chantilly Baptist Church, Chantilly, VA, and the Herndon Harbor Adult Day Care Center where she enjoyed playing the piano over the years.

She was preceded in death by her parents, and her four siblings: John, Raymond, Lucille (Washington), and Donald White. She is survived by a host of family and friends.

Friends may visit (14312 Chantilly Baptist Lane, Chantilly, VA) from 10 to 11 a.m. for viewing with services beginning at 11 a.m., November 9, 2019.

In lieu of flowers make donations to the Chantilly Baptist Church Missionary