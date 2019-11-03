The Washington Post

DORIS WHITE

Ames Funeral Home
8914 Quarry Road
Manassas, VA
20110
(703)-368-2814
Visitation
Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
14312 Chantilly Baptist Lane
Chantilly, VA
Service
Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019
11:00 AM
14312 Chantilly Baptist Lane
Chantilly, DC
Doris Viola White  

Of Herndon, Virginia, passed away at 10:30 p.m. on Friday, October 18, 2019, at Inova Loudoun Hospital, ICU, in Leesburg, VA.
 
She was the fourth of five children of the late John and Louise White, both of Herndon, VA. She was a member of Chantilly Baptist Church, Chantilly, VA, and the Herndon Harbor Adult Day Care Center where she enjoyed playing the piano over the years.
 
She was preceded in death by her parents, and her four siblings: John, Raymond, Lucille (Washington), and Donald White. She is survived by a host of family and friends.
 
Friends may visit (14312 Chantilly Baptist Lane, Chantilly, VA) from 10 to 11 a.m. for viewing with services beginning at 11 a.m., November 9, 2019.
 
In lieu of flowers make donations to the Chantilly Baptist Church Missionary

Published in The Washington Post on Nov. 3, 2019
