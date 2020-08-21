DORIS WILLIAMSON

Doris Sudduth Williamson died peacefully at home on August 14, 2020 after suffering a stroke in July. She was born and raised in Washington, DC to Charles Granville Sudduth and Jessie Everett Barnes, the eighth of nine children and the last surviving. In May 1959, she married James Frederick Williamson (Captain, USN) who preceded her in death in 2013. Doris was loved by her children Susan Williamson Ross, Scott David Williamson (Jaime) and Sally Williamson Baker (Peter), her grandsons John S. Ross IV, Campbell B. Ross, Hale S. Ross (died in 2016), Miles H. Williamson and Caleb J. Williamson, and many, many dear nieces, nephews and cousins. Doris was a proud Washingtonian and graduate of Wilson Teacher's College. She served as a Navy wife, a Sunday School teacher, a Girl Scout leader, an adult ed trainer, a Presbyterian Deacon and a board member of the Geneva Day School. She enjoyed playing bridge, investing in real estate, refinishing antiques, gardening and spending time at her vacation homes in Nags Head, NC and Ocean City, MD. She cherished all time with her family. Her children are particularly thankful for the loving care provided by Suzanne, Tigist, Margarette and Adrienne in the final months of her life. A memorial service and a celebration of her life will be held post-COVID. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Geneva Presbyterian Church, 11931 Seven Locks Road, Rockville, MD 20854 or Montgomery County Hospice, 1355 Piccard Drive, Rockville, MD 20850.