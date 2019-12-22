The Washington Post

Service Information
Viewing
Saturday, Dec. 28, 2019
12:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Everly Wheatley Funeral Home,
1500 W. Braddock Rd
Alexandria, VA
Funeral service
Saturday, Dec. 28, 2019
2:00 PM
Everly Wheatley Funeral Home
1500 W. Braddock Rd
Alexandria, VA
Dorland Raymond Bridgland  

Of Alexandria, Virginia peacefully passed away on December 6, 2019 at the age of 95. He is survived by his wife, Virginia Hixson Bridgland; his two daughters, Karen Bailey and Sheila Hernandez; his son-in-law, William Bailey; and his three grandchildren. On December 28, a viewing will be held at 12 p.m., followed by a funeral service at 2 p.m. at Everly Wheatley Funeral Home, 1500 W. Braddock Rd., Alexandria, VA 22302. Dorland will be buried on December 30 at 11 a.m. in Wildwood Cemetery, 1151 Cemetery St., Williamsport, PA 17701.

