Dorland Raymond Bridgland
Of Alexandria, Virginia peacefully passed away on December 6, 2019 at the age of 95. He is survived by his wife, Virginia Hixson Bridgland; his two daughters, Karen Bailey and Sheila Hernandez; his son-in-law, William Bailey; and his three grandchildren. On December 28, a viewing will be held at 12 p.m., followed by a funeral service at 2 p.m. at Everly Wheatley Funeral Home, 1500 W. Braddock Rd., Alexandria, VA 22302. Dorland will be buried on December 30 at 11 a.m. in Wildwood Cemetery, 1151 Cemetery St., Williamsport, PA 17701.