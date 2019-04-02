DOROTHEA L. GARRISON
On Monday, April 1, 2019. The beloved wife of the late Richard L. Garrison; mother of Stephen R. Garrison of Fenwick Island, DE, Carla A. Nash of Egg Harbor Township, NJ, and Kevin C. Garrison of Huntingtown, MD also survived by six grandchildren. A memorial service will be held at the Kalas Funeral Home & Crematory, 2973 Solomons Island Rd., Edgewater, MD on Saturday, April 6 at 10 a.m. Donations may be made in Dorothea's name to St. John Neumann Catholic Church, 620 N. Bestgate Road, Annapolis, MD 21401. Online condolences and tributes may be made at: