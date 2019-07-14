

DOROTHEA D. MEGNA



Of McLean, VA, died Wednesday, July 3, 2019 at the age of 90. Dorothy is survived by her beloved husband of 71 years, Vincent ("Jim"); two daughters, Laura Baughman (Mark) and Lisa Atallah (Dario), and two grandchildren, Alexander Atallah and Ryan Atallah. Dorothy was born in Boston, MA, lived in New York City and Los Angeles, CA, then moved to McLean, VA where she lived since 1963. When her girls reached their teens, Dorothy followed her passion for Democratic causes to work for Robert Kennedy and then George McGovern in their Senate offices. She later became a real estate agent in Northern Virginia, where her passion for helping families find the perfect home flowered into a highly successful career and many deep friendships with her clients. Dorothy was an agent for Mt. Vernon Realty, Weichert Realtors and Long & Foster Real Estate, where she became a life member of the NVAR Top Producer's Club, and life member of the Million Dollar Club. A private burial service was held July 10; a memorial service for Dorothy's friends and colleagues will be held Friday, July 19, 2019, at 3 p.m. at McLean Presbyterian Church, McLean, VA. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests you consider a contribution in Dorothy's memory to the . Her favorite charities helped children, animals and disadvantaged individuals/families.