DOROTHEE JEAN BROTMAN
On Wednesday, February 5, 2020, DOROTHEE JEAN BROTMAN of Goodyear, AZ. Beloved wife of the late Jerrold Brotman. Devoted mother of Barry (Harriet) Brotman, Renee Brotman and Marilynne (Alan) Chilton. Loving sister of the late Goldie, Shirley and Harold. Cherished grandmother of Dana (Anthony) Pishotti, Jeremy (Laura) Brotman, Adam and Gabrielle Chilton and great-grandmother of Helaine, Miles, Henry and Judy. Funeral services will be held on Sunday, February 9, 2020, 1 p.m. at Judean Memorial Gardens Chapel, 16225 Batchellors Forest Rd., Olney, MD with interment following. After the interment, shiva will be observed at the Hilton, 1750 Rockville Pike, 8th floor hospitality suite, Rockville, MD 20853, until 6 PM and on Monday from 2 to 4 p.m. and 7 to 8 p.m. Memorial contributions may be made to . Arrangements entrusted to TORCHINSKY HEBREW FUNERAL HOME, 202-541-1001.