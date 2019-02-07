

Dorothy D. Aeschliman



Nurse who sailed on the first SS Hope voyage, dies at 91. Dorothy Dene Aeschliman, of Ashburn, VA (formerly of Reston, VA), died on Tuesday, January 29, 2019. She was born to the late Myrle L. Aeschliman, and Edward J. Aeschliman in Peking, China in 1927. Dorothy graduated from the University of Rochester with a B.S. in Nursing and from the University California Berkeley with a Masters of Public Health.

Dorothy spent much of her career with Project Hope traveling the world beginning with the first voyage of the SS Hope in 1960. She subsequently travelled to many other ports of call, including Ecuador and Ceylon (Sri Lanka) as Head Nurse on the ship. She also lived and worked as a nurse in Saudi Arabia, and for the U.S. Peace Corps as a Medical Officer supporting volunteers in China.