DOROTHY ALEXANDER

Fort Lincoln Funeral Home
3401 BLADENSBURG RD
Brentwood, MD
20722
(301)-864-5090
DOROTHY HARRIS ALEXANDER  
(Age 96)  

Early Wednesday morning, on February 12 2020 at her home in Washington, DC. Wife of the late William L. Alexander. She was a lifelong resident of Washington, DC, where she worked as a Currency Analyst for the US Treasury Department/Bureau of Engraving and Printing for 40 years. She is survived by two sons, William and George Alexander; three nephews, Paul and Ronald Alexander and Frank Lindsey; two nieces, Yvette Alexander and Janice Lindsey and one sister-in-law, Diane Alexander. Visitation will be held Wednesday, February 19, from 8:30 a.m. until time of service 10:30 a.m. at Fort Lincoln Funeral Home, 3401 Bladensburg Rd., Brentwood MD 20722.
Published in The Washington Post on Feb. 15, 2020
Brentwood, MD   (301) 864-5090
