DOROTHY HARRIS ALEXANDER
(Age 96)
Early Wednesday morning, on February 12 2020 at her home in Washington, DC. Wife of the late William L. Alexander. She was a lifelong resident of Washington, DC, where she worked as a Currency Analyst for the US Treasury Department/Bureau of Engraving and Printing for 40 years. She is survived by two sons, William and George Alexander; three nephews, Paul and Ronald Alexander and Frank Lindsey; two nieces, Yvette Alexander and Janice Lindsey and one sister-in-law, Diane Alexander. Visitation will be held Wednesday, February 19, from 8:30 a.m. until time of service 10:30 a.m. at Fort Lincoln Funeral Home, 3401 Bladensburg Rd., Brentwood MD 20722.