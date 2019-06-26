Dorothy Purdy Amarandos
(Age 94)
passed away peacefully on June 22, 2019, after a struggle with cancer. She was at her home at The Fountains at Washington House in Alexandria, Virginia, surrounded family and friends. Born in 1924 in Chicago, Illinois, the third of four siblings, she earned Bachelor and Master of Music degrees and a Performance Certificate for Cello from the Eastman School of Music in Rochester, New York. She carved a long and inspiring career of creativity in music performance, education and arts administration. She taught cello to hundreds of students of all ages and levels and performed in numerous orchestras and ensembles. In her 30s, she founded, directed and played the viola da gamba in Ars Antiqua, a performing group of unique dramatizations of Medieval, Renaissance, and Baroque music played on original instruments. In her 50s, she innovated educational programs as the Executive Director of the National Guild of Community Music Schools and joined international music People to People programs, including to China. In her 70s, she founded Cellospeak, a non-profit providing educational and performance opportunities for adult amateur cellists. She retired from teaching at age 90, but continued to guide Cellospeak as a director and Executive Chairman until her death. Dorothy is survived by her three children, George Amarandos, Aileen Pisciotta, and Mark Amarandos, and their spouses, three grandchildren, her surviving sibling, Dr. Robert A. Purdy and his wife, and numerous nieces and nephews. Dorothy will be remembered as a talented and inspiring musician and adventurous spirit. Giving to the end, she donated her body to Georgetown University Medical Center. Memorial service at a later date. Expressions of sympathy can be made through donations to the (www.cancer.org/donate
) or to Cellospeak, Inc. (www.cellospeak.org/donate
