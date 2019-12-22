

Dorothy Mae Lee Etta Stinson Bankhead



Age 95 years old, died Monday, December 16, 2019 at Capital Caring Hospice Care, peacefully in her sleep. Dottie loved her home in Fort Washington, Maryland and enjoyed her final days in the care of Sunrise Senior Living in Mount Vernon, Alexandria, Virginia. She leaves behind her granddaughter, Habeebah Qaasim Mazyck, grandsons, Mansur Qaasim, Bashir Qaasim, Tariq Qaasim, six great-grandchildren, brother, Richard Stinson, and a host of caring nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her husband of 57 years Woodrow Warren Bankhead, her son Woodrow (Warren Qaasim) Bankhead, Jr., parents and siblings. Dorothy was born in Shreveport, Louisiana on February 22, 1924 to Annie Colbert and William Stinson. She was the third youngest of at least 10 children. She moved to Washington, DC in the early 1940's with her sister, Annie Mae Stinson Goins to pursue a career within the U.S. Federal Government. Dottie was a Procurement Analyst for the U.S. Navy and rose to the ranking of GS-13. Dottie retired at the age of 50 and pursued a career in real estate and completed a bachelor's degree in Business Management from the University of Maryland. Dottie stayed active in her community through Fort Washington Christian Church and Fort Washington Baptist Church. She loved her community and enjoyed reading the bible, listening to gospel music, learning, intellectual discussions, competitive games of Bridge, shopping, and cooking. Long known for her positive outlook on life, encouraging and sassy personality, Dottie will be missed dearly by her family, her close friends, and her community. A celebration of life will be held on Saturday, December 28, 2019 from 10 a.m. until time of Funeral Service at 11 a.m. at the Ft. Washington Baptist Church, 11516 Fort Washington Rd. Ft. Washington, MD 20744. Interment will follow at Resurrection Cemetery in Clinton, MD.