

Dorothy Leola Thomsen Barnes



On July 13, 2019, Dorothy Barnes (96) died in her sleep at Sunrise Senior Living, Montgomery Village, MD, where she had been battling On July 13, 2019, Dorothy Barnes (96) died in her sleep at Sunrise Senior Living, Montgomery Village, MD, where she had been battling breast cancer for over a year. She is survived by her daughters, Nancy Brannon of South Carolina and Barbara Straight of Maryland, two granddaughters, one grandson, and five great-granddaughters. She was preceded in death by her brother, Charles Thomsen. Her marriage to David Barnes ended in divorce.

Following her graduation in 1940 from Montgomery Blair High School, she attended Capitol City College, Washington, DC. and in 1941 started her secretarial career in the law offices

of John Lewis Smith . Following his death, she worked for his son, John Lewis Smith, Jr., first in the law offices, then when he was appointed Judge. Her administrative career with Judge Smith lasted 40 years and she retired in 1982. During her retirement, she developed a passion for genealogy. As a life-long resident of Takoma Park, Dorothy served on the Board of Historic Takoma, Inc. and was honored to be appointed "historian".

At her request, the family held a private memorial service. Contributions in her memory can be made to Historic Takoma, Inc., Takoma Park, MD 20912 or a local animal shelter.