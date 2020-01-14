Dorothy Remington Batie
Passed away peacefully on Sunday, January 12, 2020 in Leesburg, Virginia at the age of 80. Born Dorothy Sue Remington on June 16, 1939 in Washington, Pennsylvania as the sole child to Victor H. Remington of Abilene Kansas and Dorothy Remington (McCollum) of Washington, Pennsylvania. Dottie, as she was known, graduated Penn State University
in 1961 as a member of Chi Omega. She married Albert Lee Johnson of Glen Richey Pennsylvania the following year in her hometown of Washington, Pennsylvania and with whom had three sons. Her career included positions at PEPCO, C3 and Litton/PRC; and lastly as a Senior Instructor/Technologist at Northrup Grumman working in the Pentagon. She volunteered countless hours over the years to the Wolf Trap National Park for the Performing Arts and the Women's Club of Greater Reston. She is survived by her three loving sons Kirk, Mark and David Johnson; four grandchildren Kevin, Laura, Hannah and Natalie; and by many dear friends and extended family who will miss her. A viewing will be held at Adams-Green Funeral Home, 721 Elden Street, Herndon, Virginia 20170 from 4:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Wednesday, January 15, 2020. She will be buried next to her parents in Washington Pennsylvania.