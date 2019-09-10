Dorothy Carew
Rosapepe-Bodwell
"Decie"
On Sunday, September 8, 2019, beloved wife of the late Douglas F. Bodwell, died peacefully at her home in Arlington, VA. Great reader and sharp observer of life. Devoted mother of Jonathan, Samantha and Allison; grandmother of Hunter, Harrison and Grace; fond sister of Jim Rosapepe. Friends may call at St. Rita Catholic Church, 3815 Russell Rd., Alexandria, VA 22305, for the Mass of Christian Burial, Thursday, September 12 at 10 a.m. Interment to follow at Columbia Gardens Cemetery.