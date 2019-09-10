The Washington Post

DOROTHY "DECIE" BODWELL

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for DOROTHY "DECIE" BODWELL.
Service Information
Murphy Funeral Homes
4510 Wilson Boulevard
Arlington, VA
22203
(703)-920-4800
Mass of Christian Burial
Thursday, Sep. 12, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Rita Catholic Church
3815 Russell Rd
Alexandria, DC
View Map
Notice
Send Flowers

 

Dorothy Carew  
Rosapepe-Bodwell  
"Decie"  

On Sunday, September 8, 2019, beloved wife of the late Douglas F. Bodwell, died peacefully at her home in Arlington, VA. Great reader and sharp observer of life. Devoted mother of Jonathan, Samantha and Allison; grandmother of Hunter, Harrison and Grace; fond sister of Jim Rosapepe. Friends may call at St. Rita Catholic Church, 3815 Russell Rd., Alexandria, VA 22305, for the Mass of Christian Burial, Thursday, September 12 at 10 a.m. Interment to follow at Columbia Gardens Cemetery.
Published in The Washington Post on Sept. 10, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral Home Details
Arlington, VA   (703) 920-4800
funeral home direction icon