DOROTHY Bollinger

Service Information
Fairfax Memorial Funeral Home, L.L.C.
9902 Braddock Road
Fairfax, VA
22032
(703)-425-9702
Visitation
Wednesday, Jul. 17, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Holy Spirit Catholic Church
5121 Woodland Way
Annandale, VA
Mass of Christian Burial
Wednesday, Jul. 17, 2019
11:00 AM
Holy Spirit Catholic Church
5121 Woodland Way
Annandale, VA
Entombment
Following Services
Fairfax Memorial Park
Notice
DOROTHY MARIE BOLLINGER  

Surrounded by her loving family, Dorothy Marie Bollinger, 83, of Springfield, VA, passed away in her home on July 9, 2019. Dorothy was the beloved wife of Jon E. Bollinger for 31 years and mother of Karen Allen (Gary) of Florida, John Larocque (Deborah) of Florida, Andre Larocque of Kentucky, Suzanne Hennessy (Patrick) of Alabama, and Jessica Kelley (Nicholas) of West Virginia. Dorothy is also survived by two sisters, Marie Sardinha and Deborah Berube; 16 grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her sister, Janice Proulx; daughter, Nicole Shambeck; and granddaughter, Hannah Shambeck.
 
Dorothy was known for her witty sense of humor, overwhelming kindness and unwavering faith. She touched the lives of many and will be greatly missed.
 
Friends and family will be received for a visitation at Holy Spirit Catholic Church, 5121 Woodland Way, Annandale, VA, on Wednesday, July 17, 2019 from 10 to 11 a.m. with a Mass of Christian Burial to follow at 11 a.m. The Entombment will immediately follow at Fairfax Memorial Park. Please share a memory at www.fmfh.com.

Published in The Washington Post on July 14, 2019
