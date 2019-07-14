

DOROTHY MARIE BOLLINGER



Surrounded by her loving family, Dorothy Marie Bollinger, 83, of Springfield, VA, passed away in her home on July 9, 2019. Dorothy was the beloved wife of Jon E. Bollinger for 31 years and mother of Karen Allen (Gary) of Florida, John Larocque (Deborah) of Florida, Andre Larocque of Kentucky, Suzanne Hennessy (Patrick) of Alabama, and Jessica Kelley (Nicholas) of West Virginia. Dorothy is also survived by two sisters, Marie Sardinha and Deborah Berube; 16 grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her sister, Janice Proulx; daughter, Nicole Shambeck; and granddaughter, Hannah Shambeck.

Dorothy was known for her witty sense of humor, overwhelming kindness and unwavering faith. She touched the lives of many and will be greatly missed.