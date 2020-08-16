DOROTHY BRADLEY

Dorothy Wells Bradley June 9, 1914 - March 5, 2020
Dorothy's life was one of extraordinary love for others. She married Charles Francis Bradley, a DC policeman in 1939. They had one child, Mary Frances. Fran was lost at sea in 1944 serving as a gunner on the USS Leopold in WWII. Dottie worked for Dr. Julius Axelrod, a Nobel prize recipient, at NIH. She volunteered at the Bethesda Naval Hospital and Our Lady of Lourdes. She came to live in Oakton, VA after Mary died in 2013. Survivors include son-in-law, Walter Costello, and she will be forever missed by grandchildren Joe (Carlee) and Jeanne Costello and her great-grands Brad, Jack, Kate, Colin, Patrick, and Anna. Dorothy will be buried at Arlington National Cemetery August 17, 2020 with full military honors for Fran. Donations may be made to buildkibeho.org
for the construction of a basilica for the Reunion of the Dispersed and the Seven Sorrows chapel in Rwanda. For a full obituary and to sign the online guestbook, go towww.moneyandking.com