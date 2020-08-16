1/1
DOROTHY BRADLEY
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share DOROTHY's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

Dorothy Wells Bradley  June 9, 1914 - March 5, 2020  
Dorothy's life was one of extraordinary love for others. She married Charles Francis Bradley, a DC policeman in 1939. They had one child, Mary Frances. Fran was lost at sea in 1944 serving as a gunner on the USS Leopold in WWII. Dottie worked for Dr. Julius Axelrod, a Nobel prize recipient, at NIH. She volunteered at the Bethesda Naval Hospital and Our Lady of Lourdes. She came to live in Oakton, VA after Mary died in 2013. Survivors include son-in-law, Walter Costello, and she will be forever missed by grandchildren Joe (Carlee) and Jeanne Costello and her great-grands Brad, Jack, Kate, Colin, Patrick, and Anna. Dorothy will be buried at Arlington National Cemetery August 17, 2020 with full military honors for Fran. Donations may be made to buildkibeho.org for the construction of a basilica for the Reunion of the Dispersed and the Seven Sorrows chapel in Rwanda. For a full obituary and to sign the online guestbook, go towww.moneyandking.com  

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Washington Post on Aug. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Money and King Funeral Home
171 Maple Avenue W
Vienna, VA 22180
(703) 938-7440
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved