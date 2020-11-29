BRAULT DOROTHY MURRAY McCANN BRAULT "Dottie" Our most loving wife, mother, and grandmother passed away in her home on the day of her wedding anniversary, November 23, 2020, following a courageous battle with degenerative heart and kidney disease. At her side was her husband of 64 years and best friend Albert D. Brault "Al". Dorothy Murray McCann Brault "Dottie" leaves behind a family who cherished her, admired her, and loved her to the ends of the earth, including her devoted husband Al; seven surviving children of whom she was most proud, Kathaleen, Jean, James, Carol, Joan, Mary, and Thomas; and 15 grandchildren who called her Granddottie and brought smiles, pride, and love to her life: Harrison, Carolyn, Corrinne, Curtis, Matthew, Erin, Stephen, Maeve, Gabrielle, Molly, Albert Joseph, Riley, Eleanor, Thomas John, and Margaret. Dottie is predeceased by her dear son John Francis who held a piece of her heart since his passing at the age of 4 from leukemia, her parents Joseph Henry and Esther Murray McCann, and her brother Joseph William McCann. She was born at Columbia Hospital for Women and was a proud third generation Washingtonian. She attended Immaculata High School and junior college at George- town Visitation, where she met Al. Dottie and Al married in 1956 and settled in Rockville. While raising her young children, Dottie returned to college to complete her nursing education, earning a RN at Montgomery College, followed by a BS at American University. She worked as a nurse at Sibley Hospital, a school nurse at Connelly School of the Holy Child, a public health nurse at Holy Cross Hospital, and an ER nurse during the summers at the Beebe Clinic in Bethany Beach, Delaware. She was one of those special nurses who had both a soft touch and a caring heart. Dottie had a passion for genealogy and loved sharing her family history with her cousins and extended family. She was a member of 10 patriotic/lineage societies including the Colonial Dames XVII Century, District of Columbia State Society, where she was a past State President and placed a historic preservation marker at the site in 1871 Georgetown Reservoir. She was the past Chapter Regent, State Editor, and National Vice Chairman of the Chevy Chase Chapter of the National Society of the DAR; as well as past Historian/Librarian of the National Society Women Descendants of the Ancient and Honorable Artillery Company; past Treasurer of the General Society of Mayflower Descendants, DC Society; and many more. Dottie was also a history lover, an avid reader of World War history, and enjoyed watching war documentaries and movies. She interviewed an estimated 30 veterans as part of the Library of Congress Veterans History Project, of which she was immensely proud. Dottie had courage and strength, an uncanny memory, and a quick wit. She was the family matriarch who loved to open her house to our extended family and many friends. Dottie's legacy lives on in her children and grandchildren. She will never be forgotten. In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to D.A.R. Chevy Chase Chapter Treasurer, 5402 Center St., Chevy Chase, MD 20815. Please view and sign the family guestbook at www.pumphreyfuneralhome.comwww.pumphreyfuneralhome.com