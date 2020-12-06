Our most loving wife, mother, and grandmother passed away in her home on the day of her wedding anniversary, November 23, 2020, following a courageous battle with degenerative heart and kidney disease. At her side was her husband of 64 years and best friend Albert D. Brault (Al). Dorothy Murray McCann Brault (Dottie) leaves behind a family who cherished her, admired her, and loved her to the ends of the earth, including her devoted husband Al; seven surviving children of whom she was most proud, Kathaleen, Jean, James, Carol, Joan, Mary, and Thomas; and 15 grandchildren who called her Granddottie and brought smiles, pride, and love to her life: Harrison, Carolyn, Corrinne, Curtis, Matthew, Erin, Stephen, Maeve, Gabrielle, Molly, Albert Joseph, Riley, Eleanor, Thomas John, and Margaret. Dottie is predeceased by her dear son John Francis who held a piece of her heart since his passing at the age of four from leukemia, her parents, Joseph Henry and Esther Murray McCann, and her brother, Joseph William McCann. Funeral Mass will be offered at St. Patrick's Catholic Church, 4101 Norbeck Rd., Rockville, MD 20853 on Tuesday, December 29 at 10:30 a.m. The service will also be streamed live. Please view the family's guestbook page on the funeral home website at the address below for the link for the live stream. Interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to D.A.R. Chevy Chase Chapter treasurer 5402 Center St., Chevy Chase, MD 20815. Please view and sign the family guestbook at