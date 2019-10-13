

DOROTHY ANN CLIFT (Age 70)



Died on September 4, 2019, at Rex Hospital. She was born in Washington, DC on January 25, 1949, daughter of the late Charles and Kathleen Clift.

Dorothy was a graduate of Sidwell Friends School in Washington, DC and Smith College with a major in Classical Languages.

She worked in Washington, DC in public relations for progressive organizations and concluded her work years at the World Bank.

After being diagnosed with MS, Dorothy retired and moved to Raleigh, NC to be near family. She was a life long-time horse lover and shared her Raleigh homes with Otis, her cat. A sample of her writing and insight to her personality can be found at: http:// www.seniorcorrespondent.com/authors/dorothy-clift.413165

Dorothy was preceded in death by her parents and her sister, Alice Giles of Auburn, NY.

She is survived by her brother, Buzz Clift of Raleigh, NC with his wife Kathy; nieces Megan Clift and Carolyn Clift of Raleigh, and Sarah Smith of Lafayette, IN; nephews Charles Clift of Raleigh with his wife, Nancy Walters, and their children Flora and Oliver, John Clift of Columbus, OH, and Mike Giles of Chittenango, NY. A private service will be held in the future.