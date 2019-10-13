

DOROTHY WAMPLER COUSINEAU "Dottie"



Departed this life at age 85. She passed away peacefully at home in Fairfax on September 22, 2019. Confined to a wheelchair for the last nine years, Dottie remained remarkably active and astute.

She grew up in Terre Haute, IN as the daughter of Mary Elizabeth and former U.S. Congressman Fred Wampler, where she was graduated from Wiley High School and Indiana State University. She became enthusiastic about outdoor activities and camping at an early age as well as singing and playing the violin with the local symphony orchestra. After college, she taught school for a short time in South Bend, IN and Dayton, OH.

In 1958 she was married to Richard Cousineau and bore four sons, all of whom survive as well as her brother Fredrick Wampler of Wayne, PA. (telephone 610-688-6049) She was predeceased by a younger sister, Deborah Feeks of Medina, OH.

After divorcing, Dottie moved to Fairfax where she developed ride sources, alternative transportation programs, grant applications and marketing strategies for the County Department of Transportation. After retirement, she continued to serve as a Director for County Recreation Services, mentor for inmates at the Adult Detention Center, precinct election official, as on-call volunteer for the Medical Reserve Corps, and in mission activities and the choir of her church, plus frequent foreign travels and hiking with the Sierra Club. She received numerous citations and awards for outstanding professional performance and contributions in all endeavors.

The Memorial Service will be on October 19 at 11 a.m. at Fairfax Presbyterian Church.