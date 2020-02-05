

Dorothy M. Craig



Passed away on Monday, January 27, 2020. She was the devoted and loving wife of the late Ronald Craig, Sr.; beloved mother of Vanessa Bigelow (Houston), Lori, John, Ronald, Jr., and Marta Craig; grandmother of Marques, Brittany and Melanie Bigelow; and great-grandmother of Dash Alexander Bigelow. She is also survived by her brother Augustus Melton, Sr.; and a host of many relatives and friends.

Family will receive family and friends on Friday, February 7, 2020 at St. Anthony of Padua Catholic Church, 1029 Monroe Street, NE, Washington, DC 20017 at 9 a.m. followed by a celebration of life at 10 a.m. Services entrust to John T. Rhines Funeral Home.