DOROTHY "Sweetie" CUSTIS
DOROTHY M. CUSTIS "Sweetie" (78)  
Of Washington, DC, departed this life on Wednesday, October 7, 2020 at Medstar Washington Hospital Center in Washington, DC. She was married to James "DeeDee" Custis. There will be a viewing at Whole Life International, Capitol Heights, MD on Friday from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Graveside services will be held on Monday at 11 a.m from Adams United Methodist Cemetery, Parksley, Virginia. Arrangements by the Cooper & Humbles Funeral Co., Accomac, Virginia.

Published in The Washington Post on Oct. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
16
Viewing
11:00 - 01:00 PM
Whole Life International
OCT
19
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Adams United Methodist Cemetery
