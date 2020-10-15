

DOROTHY M. CUSTIS "Sweetie" (78)

Of Washington, DC, departed this life on Wednesday, October 7, 2020 at Medstar Washington Hospital Center in Washington, DC. She was married to James "DeeDee" Custis. There will be a viewing at Whole Life International, Capitol Heights, MD on Friday from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Graveside services will be held on Monday at 11 a.m from Adams United Methodist Cemetery, Parksley, Virginia. Arrangements by the Cooper & Humbles Funeral Co., Accomac, Virginia.



