DANIEL Dorothy Stamps Daniel 1923 - 2020 DOROTHY STAMPS DANIEL of Alexandria, VA, died on October 6, 2020, after a short illness. Dorothy was born in Boston to Lois Baker Stamps and Thomas Dodson Stamps. Her father's work as an Army engineer took the family all over the world, including Japan in the 1930s where he oversaw construction of the first U.S. Embassy in Tokyo. They eventually settled in West Point, NY, where General Stamps served as head of the Department of Military Art and Engineering, as well as academic dean, for the United States Military Academy. As an Army brat, Dorothy went to five different high schools before graduating early at age 16. Her profile in the senior yearbook calls Dorothy "the genius of the class," which wasn't lost on Vassar College. She entered Vassar on a full scholarship at age 17, graduating magna cum laude in mathematics. The United States Navy immediately recruited Dorothy - along with many other top math majors - to become one of the thousands of female cryptanalysts - or "Code Girls" - untangling enemy code during World War II. In 1946, she married West Point graduate Charles David Daniel during his R&R from the Army's 71st Division in Germany. Charles would go on to earn both Silver and Bronze stars for bravery during World War II. When Charles returned from the war, they moved several times to different Army posts, their growing family in tow, until settling permanently in Arlington, VA. A couple years after her last child was born, Dorothy began working as the parish secretary for Grace Episcopal Church in Alexandria, VA. This led to her continuing involvement in volunteer work and church administration, including president of the altar guild, board member of the church day school, and senior warden of the vestry. In 1976, at age 53, she returned to college for an Associate Degree in Nursing, then worked for five years primarily in the oncology unit of a local hospital. She left nursing to care for her elderly mother, and spent the rest of her life volunteering, traveling, and sneaking off to her beloved cabin in New Hampshire. There she would fish, hike, and marvel at the birds and flowers from her front porch - or, as she once wrote, "listening, looking, and noticing." Dorothy is survived by her four children, Tom Daniel of Kailua-Kona, HI; Ann Senechal of Seattle, WA; Louise Valleau of Andover, MA; and Mary Daniel of College Park, MD; as well as seven grandchildren, two great grandchildren, and two generations of nieces and nephews who loved her as much as she loved them. A private service will be held Thanksgiving weekend until Dorothy's life can be celebrated with her extended family and friends. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations are suggested for Grace Episcopal Church in Alexandria, VA; All Saints Sisters of the Poor Convent in Catonsville, MD; or the Goodwin House Foundation in Alexandria, VA.



