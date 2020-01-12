

Dorothy Louise DeLuca (Age 91)



Dorothy DeLuca born on August 2, 1928 in Bentleyville, PA, a longtime resident of Wheaton, MD, peacefully passed away on January 6, 2020 at the age of 91. Beloved wife of 51 years to the late Joseph DeLuca; loving mother of JoAnn (Barry) Frazier, Nita (Kevin) Knighton, Joe (Barbara) DeLuca, Gina (Randy) Modesitt, John (Annabell) DeLuca, Dorothy (Tom) Belcher, Ruth (Frank) Jenkins and Charlie (Lisa) DeLuca; proud grandmother of Brian, Brad and Ben Frazier, Shannon, Shawn and Sheana Knighton, Matthew, Joe, and Theresa DeLuca, Christopher, Buddy and Jamie Modesitt, Robbie Sofley, John Michael and Jenna DeLuca, Cory, Joseph and Katelyn (Benton) Belcher, Collin, Amanda (Seested), Casey and Cody Jenkins, Ashley (Delashmutt) and Brittany DeLuca; also survived by 28 great-grandchildren. Sister of the late John Tokar, Mary Watkins, Betty Tokar, Martha Squitero, Knute Tokar and Irene Mazza, and aunt to many wonderful nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends may call at Collins Funeral Home, 500 University Boulevard West, Silver Spring, MD, (Valet Parking), Tuesday, January 14, and Wednesday, January 15, from 2 to 4 p.m. and 7 to 9 p.m. Mass of Christian Burial at St. Catherine Laboure Church, Veirs Mill and Claridge Roads, Wheaton, MD, on Thursday, January 16, at 10 a.m. Interment Gate of Heaven Cemetery, followed by a celebration of her life at Knights of Columbus, Rosensteel Ave, Silver Spring, MD. Memorial contributions may be made to Montgomery Hospice Casey House, 1355 Piccard Drive, Suite 100, Rockville, MD 20850.