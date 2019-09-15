The Washington Post

DOROTHY DIXON

Service Information
Viewing
Thursday, Sep. 19, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
First Baptist Church of Guilford
7504 Oakland Mills Road
Columbia, MD
Visitation
Friday, Sep. 20, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
First Baptist Church of Guilford
Funeral service
Friday, Sep. 20, 2019
11:00 AM
First Baptist Church of Guilford
Dorothy M. Dixon (Age 101)  

Dorothy M. Dixon of Washington, DC, quietly departed this life on September 10, 2019. She is survived by her children, Hilda Davis and Marcus Plater, numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren and a host of other nieces, nephews, family and friends. She will be sadly missed by all. A viewing for family and friends will take place on Thursday, September 19 from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m., at the First Baptist Church of Guilford, 7504 Oakland Mills Road, Columbia, MD. Funeral services will be held on Friday, September 20 at the First Baptist Church of Guilford, Visitation will be at 10 a.m., until the time of service at 11 a.m.

Published in The Washington Post on Sept. 15, 2019
