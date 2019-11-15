DOROTHY DWORKIN
On Wednesday, November 13, 2019, Dorothy Dworkin of Silver Spring, MD. Beloved wife of the late Morris Dworkin; devoted mother of Donald Dworkin (Judy), the late Rhoda Piatok and the late Robert Dworkin; loving grandmother of Jacob Dworkin (Emilie), Douglas Dworkin, Debbie Walker (Nate), Eddie Piatok and Ellen Levenson; cherished great-grandmother of Marissa Levenson, Zachary Walker, Joshua Walker, Cora Dworkin and Daisy Dworkin. Funeral services will be held Sunday, November 17, 2:30 p.m. in the chapel at B'nai Israel Cemetery, 5401 St Barnabas Rd, Oxon Hill, MD 20745; with interment to follow. Details for Shiva will be announced at service. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to a . Services entrusted to Sagel Bloomfield Danzansky Goldberg Funeral Care.