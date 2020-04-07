The Washington Post

DOROTHY ENZINNA

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for DOROTHY ENZINNA.
Notice
Send Flowers

 

DOROTHY ENZINNA  

Passed away on April 1, 2020, in Rockville, MD. She was born in 1930 in Buffalo, New York, the only child of John and Martha Brzezniak. A registered nurse, she worked in hospitals in Buffalo and California, and remained close to her nursing school friends all her life. She married Frank Enzinna (1926-2013) in 1955, and they had six children: Donald (Cindra), Mark (Barbara), Paul (Maureen Enright), Thomas (1959-2019), James (Bonnie), and Ame Enright (Sean). Dorothy adored her children, 14 grandchildren, and five great-grandchildren, and was beloved for her kindness and gentle humor. A celebration of her life will be held at a later date.
Published in The Washington Post on Apr. 7, 2020
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.