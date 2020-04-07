

DOROTHY ENZINNA



Passed away on April 1, 2020, in Rockville, MD. She was born in 1930 in Buffalo, New York, the only child of John and Martha Brzezniak. A registered nurse, she worked in hospitals in Buffalo and California, and remained close to her nursing school friends all her life. She married Frank Enzinna (1926-2013) in 1955, and they had six children: Donald (Cindra), Mark (Barbara), Paul (Maureen Enright), Thomas (1959-2019), James (Bonnie), and Ame Enright (Sean). Dorothy adored her children, 14 grandchildren, and five great-grandchildren, and was beloved for her kindness and gentle humor. A celebration of her life will be held at a later date.