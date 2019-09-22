Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for DOROTHY FARRAR. View Sign Service Information Pumphrey's Bethesda-Chevy Chase Funeral Home 7557 Wisconsin Ave. Bethesda , MD 20814-3501 (301)-652-2200 Service 5:00 PM - 7:00 PM French Funeral Home 10500 Lomas Blvd. NE Albuquerque , NM View Map Viewing 12:00 PM Pumphrey Funeral Home 7557 Wisconsin Ave. Bethesda , MD View Map Burial 2:30 PM Gate of Heaven Cemetery 13801 Georgia Ave. Silver Spring , MD View Map Celebration of Life Following Services Send Flowers Notice

FARRAR Dorothy Genau Farrar February 2,1934 - September 14,2019 Dorothy Genau Farrar, 85, was born and raised in Chevy Chase, Maryland. The middle child and only daughter of Frederick A. and M. Virginia Genau, she is survived by her brother, Frederick Squires Genau, and predeceased by her brother, John (Jack) Bowen Genau. Lovingly known as "Babes" by her family and close friends, she will be remembered for her gregarious personality and beautiful smile. Dorothy was the mother of four children and is survived by her sons, John Henderson Farrar III and Frederick Lyon Farrar, and daughter, Virginia Lee Rivenbark. Her son, Douglas Patch Farrar, precedes her in death, and she will rest alongside him at Gate of Heaven Cemetery in Silver Spring, Maryland. Dorothy had a passion for her family and those in need of a home. Following her first career as an Army wife, she worked and raised her family in Highland Falls, New York. Throughout her life, numerous people who are not biologically related have lovingly referred to her as "mom." While working as an administrative assistant at the United States Military Academy, Dorothy opened her home and heart to numerous cadets and friends. After retiring from civil service, Dorothy moved to Albuquerque to be near her daughter and grandchildren. Her life was her family and friends, with her later years dedicated to being a grandmother. Her grandchildren include: Magen Rice Farrar-Onak, Douglas Coan Rivenbark, Elizabeth Lyon Rivenbark, John Summerville Farrar, Leah Summerville Farrar, Emily Summerville Farrar, and Olivia Summerville Farrar. Dorothy faced death the same way she faced life-with tenacity and on her own terms. She left us and took her final journey home after fighting heart disease for the last seven years. Family, friends, and others who loved or knew Dorothy are invited to celebrate her life: Services in New Mexico will be held on September 24 from 5 to 7 p.m. at French Funeral Home, 10500 Lomas Blvd. NE, Albuquerque, NM. Services in Maryland will be held on September 28 with a viewing starting at 12 p.m. at Pumphrey Funeral Home, 7557 Wisconsin Ave., Bethesda, MD, followed by burial services at 2:30 p.m. at Gate of Heaven Cemetery, 13801 Georgia Ave., Silver Spring, MD. After the services, the family plans to host a reception to celebrate Dorothy's life. Flowers can be sent to French Funeral Home in Albuquerque or Pumphrey Funeral Home in Bethesda, or in lieu of flowers, donations can also be made in Dorothy's name to Fisher House Foundation. For more details and memories of Dorothy, visit

FARRAR Dorothy Genau Farrar February 2,1934 - September 14,2019 Dorothy Genau Farrar, 85, was born and raised in Chevy Chase, Maryland. The middle child and only daughter of Frederick A. and M. Virginia Genau, she is survived by her brother, Frederick Squires Genau, and predeceased by her brother, John (Jack) Bowen Genau. Lovingly known as "Babes" by her family and close friends, she will be remembered for her gregarious personality and beautiful smile. Dorothy was the mother of four children and is survived by her sons, John Henderson Farrar III and Frederick Lyon Farrar, and daughter, Virginia Lee Rivenbark. Her son, Douglas Patch Farrar, precedes her in death, and she will rest alongside him at Gate of Heaven Cemetery in Silver Spring, Maryland. Dorothy had a passion for her family and those in need of a home. Following her first career as an Army wife, she worked and raised her family in Highland Falls, New York. Throughout her life, numerous people who are not biologically related have lovingly referred to her as "mom." While working as an administrative assistant at the United States Military Academy, Dorothy opened her home and heart to numerous cadets and friends. After retiring from civil service, Dorothy moved to Albuquerque to be near her daughter and grandchildren. Her life was her family and friends, with her later years dedicated to being a grandmother. Her grandchildren include: Magen Rice Farrar-Onak, Douglas Coan Rivenbark, Elizabeth Lyon Rivenbark, John Summerville Farrar, Leah Summerville Farrar, Emily Summerville Farrar, and Olivia Summerville Farrar. Dorothy faced death the same way she faced life-with tenacity and on her own terms. She left us and took her final journey home after fighting heart disease for the last seven years. Family, friends, and others who loved or knew Dorothy are invited to celebrate her life: Services in New Mexico will be held on September 24 from 5 to 7 p.m. at French Funeral Home, 10500 Lomas Blvd. NE, Albuquerque, NM. Services in Maryland will be held on September 28 with a viewing starting at 12 p.m. at Pumphrey Funeral Home, 7557 Wisconsin Ave., Bethesda, MD, followed by burial services at 2:30 p.m. at Gate of Heaven Cemetery, 13801 Georgia Ave., Silver Spring, MD. After the services, the family plans to host a reception to celebrate Dorothy's life. Flowers can be sent to French Funeral Home in Albuquerque or Pumphrey Funeral Home in Bethesda, or in lieu of flowers, donations can also be made in Dorothy's name to Fisher House Foundation. For more details and memories of Dorothy, visit www.everloved.com/life-of/dorothy-farrar/obituary Published in The Washington Post on Sept. 22, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Death Notices for The Washington Post Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close