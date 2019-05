Dorothy J. Glass



Peacefully entered the external rest on Monday, April 15, 2019 with family by her side. Predeceased by her husband Plasye Glass. She is survived by three children, Plasye C. Glass, Vernell G. Maynard and Maurice P. Glass; and a host of grandchildren, great grandchildren, nieces and nephews.

A gathering beginning at 12:30 p.m. with memorial service at 1:30 p.m., on May 18, 2019 at Fort Lincoln Funeral Home, 3401 Bladensburg Road, Brentwood, MD 20722. Interment private.