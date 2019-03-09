

DOROTHY GOLDSTEIN



On Friday, March 8, 2019, Dorothy B. Goldstein of Owings Mills, MD and formerly of Bethesda, MD. Dorothy was born in 1935 in Brooklyn, NY and raised in Bridgeport, CT. She was the beloved daughter of the late Ruth Rubin Beslove and Joseph Beslove; and sister of the late Edward Beslove; loving wife of the late Jack Goldstein; devoted mother of Hollis Spund Vogdes (David Edwards), Stephen Spund (Amy), and step-mother of Ilene Ellenbogen (Glen) and Howard Goldstein (Jill Schick); adored grandmother of Bryan (Sarah) Spund, Jesse Spund, Brooke Spund, Jillian (Shane) Boggs, Jacob Vogdes, Devin Vogdes, and great-grandmother of Makenzie. A graveside service will be held Sunday, March 10, 1:45 p.m. at Judean Memorial Gardens, 16225 Batchellors Forest Rd, Olney, MD 20832. Family will be receiving friends following the burial, details announced at service. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to . Services entrusted to Sagel Bloomfield Danzansky Goldberg Funeral Care.