

Dorothy Mae Grewe



Of Lake Anna, VA passed away Wednesday, January 22, 2020 at her daughter's home in Montclair, VA. Her days were surrounded by her children, grandchildren and great grandchildren. Dot was born February 2, 1931 in Baltimore, MD to Charles and Eunice Saloman. She graduated from Catonsville High School in 1948 and worked in Hutzlers, Stewarts and Holschild Kohn Department Stores in Baltimore before marrying her high school sweetheart, Webster Grewe, in 1950. Dorothy was a career Navy wife for 37 years, making homes and entertaining guests all over the world.

After living up and down the east coast, Italy and Saudi Arabia, Dot and Web retired to Lake Anna, where she loved hosting her family and friends at the dream home they built on the lake. Dot, known as Mimi to her grandkids and loved ones, instinctively knew exactly what to say and do to make everyone feel loved. She was a fabulous cook and wrote beautiful cards and letters that will be treasured by friends and family.

She is preceded in death by her husband of 65 years, Capt. Webster Grewe, USN (Ret.); and her sister Eunice Rose, and is survived by her three children, Charles (Olga) Grewe, Lisa (Wendell) Tignor, Todd (Lori) Grewe; her grandchildren, Brian (Chantra) Tignor, Philip (Taylor) Grewe, Katherine Grewe, Daniel Grewe, Kevin Tignor, Michael Grewe, Ethan Grewe and Morgan Grewe, Alex Polston, Luke Polston; and great-grandchildren Thomas and Annabelle Tignor, and countless nieces and nephews.

The family will receive visitors from 2 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m. on Wednesday, January 29 at Everly-Wheatley Funeral Home, 1500 West Braddock Road, Alexandria, VA. Funeral services will be held at Woodlawn Chapel, 8820 Wright Road, Ft. Belvoir, VA at 11 a.m. on Thursday, January 30 (please allow time for enhanced base security measures).