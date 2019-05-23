

Dorothy Plethos Groce



Passed away on May 19, 2019 from complications due to cancer. She was born on July 4, 1957 in Newport News, Virginia, the youngest daughter of John and Olympia Plethos. A graduate of Warwick High School in Newport News and the University of Virginia, she married Gregory E. Groce on September 20, 1980. After college, she worked in mental health support and social services positions in Tampa, FL and Stamford, CT before relocating to the Washington area. Dorothy worked for the Fairfax County Department of Neighborhood and Community Services for 32 years and resided in Oakton, VA.

She loved spending time with family, cooking, gardening and travel. She enjoyed vacationing with family and friends at the beach. She was an avid fan of her University of Virginia and Washington area sports teams. She is survived by her husband, Greg, daughter Rachel Groce Chrobak, son John Groce, son-in-law Peter Chrobak, granddaughter Hailey, and grandson Collin.