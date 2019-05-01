The Washington Post

DOROTHY GROTOS

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for DOROTHY GROTOS.
Service Information
Murphy Funeral Homes
4510 Wilson Boulevard
Arlington, VA
22203
(703)-920-4800
Notice
Send Flowers

 
 

Dorothy Tappe Grotos (Age 88)  

Of Great Falls, Virginia passed away peacefully in her home on April 25, 2019. She is survived by loving husband of 63 years, Gunnar; sister Florence; four children, Sigrid Vollmecke (Eric), Karl (Hillary), Erik (Lorie), and Leif (Elizabeth): 18 grandchildren; nine great grandchildren, and countless nieces and nephews.
A visitation service will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. on May 3, 2019 at Murphy's Funeral Home, 4510 Wilson Blvd., Arlington, VA. A Celebration of Life service followed by a reception will be held beginning at 2 p.m. on May 4, 2019 at Clarendon United Methodist Church, 606 North Irving Street, Arlington, Virginia.
In lieu of flowers, the family kindly requests donations be made to the Girl Scouts of America.

Published in The Washington Post on May 1, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral Home Details
Arlington, VA   (703) 920-4800
funeral home direction icon