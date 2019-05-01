

Dorothy Tappe Grotos (Age 88)



Of Great Falls, Virginia passed away peacefully in her home on April 25, 2019. She is survived by loving husband of 63 years, Gunnar; sister Florence; four children, Sigrid Vollmecke (Eric), Karl (Hillary), Erik (Lorie), and Leif (Elizabeth): 18 grandchildren; nine great grandchildren, and countless nieces and nephews.

A visitation service will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. on May 3, 2019 at Murphy's Funeral Home, 4510 Wilson Blvd., Arlington, VA. A Celebration of Life service followed by a reception will be held beginning at 2 p.m. on May 4, 2019 at Clarendon United Methodist Church, 606 North Irving Street, Arlington, Virginia.

In lieu of flowers, the family kindly requests donations be made to the Girl Scouts of America.