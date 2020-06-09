Dorothy M. Haines
A longtime resident of Rockville, MD, passed peacefully on Saturday, June 6, 2020. Beloved mother of the late Stephen James Haines; loving sister of the late Carlton Thomas, Helen Louise Thomas, Harry William Thomas and Josephine Moore; grandmother of Kimberly M. (F. Atom) Zerfas; great grandmother of Grayson Zerfas. A private family service will be held followed by interment at the Neelsville Presbyterian Church Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to the Rockville Volunteer Fire Department, P.O. Box 1547, Rockville, Maryland 20849-1547.Please view and sign the family guestbook atwww.pumphreyfuneralhome.com
Published in The Washington Post on Jun. 9, 2020.