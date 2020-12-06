Dorothy Haney
Of Herndon Virginia died on November 27, 2020 in her home with her son, Allen by her side. She is survived by her son, Allen (Dianne), her grandson, Brian, (Kelly); granddaughter, Jordyn, and her grandson; Scott, (Lawanda) step-granddaughter, Alexis, and a new grandchild on the way.Adams Green will be handling the arrangements and burial will be a private service at Quantico on December 9 at 11 a.m. The family requests memorial donations to Dranesville United Methodist Church in lieu of flowers. A full obituary and condolences may be made at www.adamsgreen.com