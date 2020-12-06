1/
DOROTHY HANEY
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share DOROTHY's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

Dorothy Haney  
Of Herndon Virginia died on November 27, 2020 in her home with her son, Allen by her side. She is survived by her son, Allen (Dianne), her grandson, Brian, (Kelly); granddaughter, Jordyn, and her grandson; Scott, (Lawanda) step-granddaughter, Alexis, and a new grandchild on the way.Adams Green will be handling the arrangements and burial will be a private service at Quantico on December 9 at 11 a.m. The family requests memorial donations to Dranesville United Methodist Church in lieu of flowers. A full obituary and condolences may be made at www.adamsgreen.com  

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Washington Post on Dec. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
DEC
9
Service
11:00 AM
Quantico
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Adams-Green Funeral Home
721 Elden Street
Herndon, VA 20170
(703) 437-1764
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved