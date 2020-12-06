Of Herndon Virginia died on November 27, 2020 in her home with her son, Allen by her side. She is survived by her son, Allen (Dianne), her grandson, Brian, (Kelly); granddaughter, Jordyn, and her grandson; Scott, (Lawanda) step-granddaughter, Alexis, and a new grandchild on the way.Adams Green will be handling the arrangements and burial will be a private service at Quantico on December 9 at 11 a.m. The family requests memorial donations to Dranesville United Methodist Church in lieu of flowers. A full obituary and condolences may be made at