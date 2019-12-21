Dorothy Henry Hannon (Age 98)
Of Arlington, VA. Died peacefully at home on December 7, 2019. She was born in Brooklyn, NY. Dorothy, was an accomplished artist, art teacher and worked professionally for the IRS. She was a regent of Catholic Daughters of America and longtime member of St. Agnes Church in Arlington. Beloved wife of Charles J. Hannon. Beloved mother of Mary OShea, Eileen Tramonte (Vincent), John Hannon (Lauren), Charles Hannon Jr. (Clair), Monica Weingart (Tom). She is survived by twelve grandchildren and ten great grandchildren. After a memorial service this Spring, Dorothy will be interred in NJ, next to her husband, Charles J Hannon.