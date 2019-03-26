Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for DOROTHY HARKINS.



Dorothy Diane Harkins



A longtime resident of the Washington, DC area, died Monday, March 25, 2019. Born in New Rochelle, NY in 1928, Dorothy (nee Kelly) worked in the publishing industry and performed in regional theater before marrying Thomas P. Harkins in 1951. They shared 42 years together before Tom's death in 1993. She is also predeceased by her second husband, Joseph Coughlin.

Dorothy is survived by five children, Diane Coughlin (Chris), Suzie Whelan (Mike), Karen Santucci (Ralph), Christopher Harkins (Lauri), and Maria Cambria (Fred). She was pre-deceased by her son Thomas Harkins Jr. (Evelyn). She is also survived by 18 grandchildren, Erin, Timothy, Kelly, Shannon, Thomas III, Michael, Brian, Paul, Emma, Billy, Jack, Claire, Kevin, Joseph, Quinn, Maeve, Dennis, and Patrick; and 11 great-grandchildren with 3 more on the way.

The family will receive guests from 5 to 7:30 p.m. on Wednesday, March 27 at Joseph Gawler's Sons, 5130 Wisconsin Ave. NW, Washington, DC. Mass of Christian Burial will be held Thursday, March 28 10 a.m., at Our Lady of Mercy Catholic Church, 9200 Kentsdale Drive, Potomac, MD.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the .