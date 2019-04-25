Dorothy E. Harrison
On April 21, 2019, Dorothy E. Harrison, 94, of Alexandria, Virginia, passed away surrounded by her loved ones. She is preceded in death by her Husband, Alfred Harrison, and her son, Donnie Harrison. She is survived by her daughters Gail Nevitt, Betsy Shifflett (Roy); seven grandchildren, Doug (Christina), Tina (Greg), Randy (Kate), Brian (Alex), Dale, Amy (Donald), and Angela (David); 14 great grandchildren; and two great great-grandchildren. Relatives and friends may call at Jefferson Funeral Chapel, 5755 Castlewellan Dr. Alexandria, VA on Friday, April 26, 2019 from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m., where funeral service will be held on Saturday at 11 a.m. with interment following at Mt. Comfort Cemetery.