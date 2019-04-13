

DOROTHY C. HAYES



Dorothy C. Hayes, born March 5, 1932, passed away peacefully with her family by her side, Sunday, April 7, 2019. She was predeceased in death by her loving husband Paul Hayes in 2008.

Dorothy was born in Madison Co. Virginia to Clarence and Mozelia Gibson. She graduated Madison High School in 1952. Following her graduation, Dorothy moved to Washington DC working for the Department of Navy. After marrying Paul in 1954, they moved to Northern Virginia and started a family with the birth of Donald (1957) and Phyllis (1961). As the kids grew older, she rejoined the workforce, employed by Fairfax County Public Schools and later at J.C. Penney. In Sept of 1984 Dorothy and Paul retired and moved to North Myrtle Beach, SC. In her later years she moved back to Northern Virginia to be closer to family. Dorothy was a member of Bush Hill Presbyterian Church and had many interests, including cake decorating, crafts, and the love of birds. She enjoyed many hours of socializing with her friends.

She is survived by her son Donald (Susan) of Chattanooga, TN and daughter Phyllis (Jim) of Annandale, VA, her four grandchildren Jill, Eric, Kim, Jamie, and many nieces, nephews.

A private celebration of her life will be held at a later date for the family. Contributions can be made in her memory to the .