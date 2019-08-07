

DOROTHY D. HETT (Age 96)



Of Sandy Spring, MD passed away on August 4, 2019. Daughter of the late Howard and Florance Derrick. Dorothy is survived by her three children, Sharon Mauck of Fulton, MD, Linda Shaw of Deale Beach, MD, and Kathleen Morgan of Harkers Island, NC. She is also survived by seven grandchildren, 18 great-grandchildren, and one great-great-grandchild. Relatives and friends may visit on Friday, August 9, 2019 from 12:30 p.m. to 2 p.m. at Ashton United Methodist Church, 17314 New Hampshire Ave., Ashton, MD 20861, where a funeral service will be held at 2pm. Interment will be in Mt. Zion Cemetery in Highland, MD. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Friends House Retirement Community Building Fund, 17340 Quaker Lane, Sandy Spring, MD 20860, or the Ashton United Methodist Church Building Fund. Online condolences may be expressed at