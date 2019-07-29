

Dorothy R. Hewes

September 16, 1920 - July 1, 2019



Dorothy R. "Dot" Hewes of Holiday Park, North Port, FL and former resident of Fairfax, VA died July 1, 2019. Dorothy was preceded in death by her husband Warren Joseph Hewes and son Larry R. Hewes. She is survived by her daughter Anita Hewes Clapp; son-in-law Eric; daughter-in-law Linda Hickson Hewes; five grandchildren Travis and Tyler Clapp, Matthew England, Heather Hewes Bergen, Michael Hewes; and 11 great-grandchildren.

Dorothy was an accomplished artist which included paintings of her favorite flowers and landscapes, needlework, along with ceramics of many subjects. While her brushes are now still...her Kiln cold, her talents will remain forever.

Friends are invited to attend "Remembering Dorothy Rose Hewes" on Friday, August 16, 2019 at 11 a.m. to be held at the North Port Community United Church of Christ. In lieu of lowers the family requests your gift of remembrance be sent to the North Port Community United Church of Christ. Farley Funeral Home in North Port, Florida is handling the arrangements. Please share prayers, condolences and memories with the family at