Dorothy Laverne Jackson (Age 86)
On Friday, June 5, 2020, Dorothy L. Jackson of Mitchellville, MD went home to be with her Lord and Savior. She leaves to cherish her memory two children, son, Donnell Jackson; daughter, Donna Jackson; grandchildren, Lapreea (Olandis) Gary, Ronald (Daune) Cook; great-grandson, Joshua; three bothers, Cheryl (Barbara), Gheryl, and Anthony Piper; sister, Marlyn (Vernon) Williams; nieces; nephews, beloved cousins, Bishop Joel Peebles (Ylawnda); god children, and many, many friends. Wake celebration on Friday, June 12, 2020 from 6 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. at Pope Funeral Homes, Forestville Chapel. Private services to be held 11 a.m. at City of Praise Chapel, 8501 Jericho City Drive, Landover, MD. Bishop Joel Peebles, Officiating. Live stream at www.copfm.org. On Facebook and YouTube. Drive by viewing at COP Chapel. Interment Lincoln Memorial Cemetery, Suitland, MD. Arrangements by Pope Funeral Home, Forestville Chapel.
Published in The Washington Post on Jun. 11, 2020.