DOROTHY JACKSON



DOROTHY ELIZABETH YATES JACKSON

On September 11, 2020, Dorothy Elizabeth (Yates) Jackson, age 80, of Washington, D.C., peacefully passed away. Dorothy was also known as "Tink," "Tinkerbell," and "Dot." Dorothy is survived by four sons, Kevin, Aubrey (Linda), Sheldon and Mark Jackson; eight grandchildren, 12 great-grandchildren, two nieces, a nephew, as well as many other relatives and friends. Visitation and viewing will be held on Tuesday, September 22, 2020, at 10 a.m., with the funeral service to follow at 11 a.m., at the Alexander Pope Funeral Home, 2617 Pennsylvania Avenue, S.E., Washington, D.C.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store