DOROTHY JACKSON
DOROTHY ELIZABETH YATES JACKSON
On September 11, 2020, Dorothy Elizabeth (Yates) Jackson, age 80, of Washington, D.C., peacefully passed away. Dorothy was also known as "Tink," "Tinkerbell," and "Dot." Dorothy is survived by four sons, Kevin, Aubrey (Linda), Sheldon and Mark Jackson; eight grandchildren, 12 great-grandchildren, two nieces, a nephew, as well as many other relatives and friends. Visitation and viewing will be held on Tuesday, September 22, 2020, at 10 a.m., with the funeral service to follow at 11 a.m., at the Alexander Pope Funeral Home, 2617 Pennsylvania Avenue, S.E., Washington, D.C.

Published in The Washington Post on Sep. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
22
Visitation
10:00 - 11:00 AM
Pope Funeral Home Washington Chapel
SEP
22
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Pope Funeral Home Washington Chapel
Funeral services provided by
Pope Funeral Home Washington Chapel
2617 Pennsylvania Avenue, S.E.
Washington, DC 20020
(202) 583-5400
