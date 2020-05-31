DOROTHY JAMISON
Deaconess  DOROTHY MAE JAMISON  
Quietly at 5:29 p.m. on Thursday, May 14, 2020 at the Bradford Oaks Nursing & Rehabilitation Center in Clinton Maryland made her Heavenly transition. Beloved mother of Dorothy Floyd, Eqular Jr. and Stephanie Maria Roach. She is survived by two granddaughters, four great grandchildren, one great-great grandson, a host of other relatives and friends. On Monday, June 1, 2020, rotating viewing begins at 10 a.m. (masks must be worn) until the private service begins at 11 a.m. at Pope Funeral Home, 5538 Marlboro Pike, Forestville, MD. Private Interment at the Maryland Veterans Memorial Cemetery. Live Streaming of Service at: www.popefh.com  


Published in The Washington Post on May 31, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
1
Viewing
10:00 - 11:00 AM
Pope Funeral Home Forestville Chapel
JUN
1
Service
11:00 AM
Pope Funeral Home Forestville Chapel
