Your mother was a gem! Her beautiful countenance was memorable. It's been years since I was last at her home. But, the memory that resonates most, is when I last visited Jaynce and her. Mrs. Jefferson would not let us leave until she served us a delicious tea, and dessert. It was wonderful! She was so sweet. Her gracious hospitality reminded me of my Mom. She definitely wanted to ensure that we were comfortable. She chatted a bit and then left us girls alone, to catch up. Those precious memories will be in my heart for a lifetime.



I realize that these are unprecedented days that we are now living in. Losing your Mom, at any time is difficult. But losing her now, is... I would imagine, even a greater loss.. My prayers will continue to flow for the family during this difficult time. Jaynce, please know that I am only a phone call away, although the geographical distance is great. I love you my dear Sister-friend! I'm there with you in spirit. Huddle with your siblings and rejoice in the sweet, sweet memories.



Warm regards,

Cynthia Jones-Jackson

Friend