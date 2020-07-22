Dorothy M. Jefferson
On Wednesday, July 15, 2020 long-time Washington, DC resident, Dorothy Marie Jefferson passed away peacefully in her sleep. Born in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania on May 30, 1924 to Charles E. Bryant and Louise May Van Der Zee Bryant, she was raised in Kingston, NY. Her civil service career began in 1942 and spanned almost six decades with service to the Department of the Army, Federal Aviation Administration, Department of Transportation, and lastly a Capitol Hill assignment at the United Transportation Union. A devoted member of Nineteenth Street Baptist Church, she served as an usher. She also was a trailblazing member of two civic organizations - The Young Women's League Inc. (48 years) and the Metropolitan Women's Democratic Club (46 years) and continued to be active in both clubs until her final days. She loved to travel, with her late husband, family, and friends. She was married to Samuel W. Jefferson of the District for almost 60 years, who preceded her death. She leaves behind to mourn three daughters, Janyce Jefferson, Angela (Mark) Barnes, and Dale (Daniel) Stewart; their brother, Mykiel (Nia) Raufu-Bey; grandchildren, Justin Ward, Devin (Ebony) Stewart, Danielle Stewart, Dominique Stewart, a great-grandson Jayden Stewart, and a cousin, Geraldine Avery of Portland, Oregon. She was predeceased by grandchild, Jannah Sutton.A socially distanced funeral service (masks required) will be held at Plymouth Congregational United Church of Christ, 5301 North Capitol Street, NE on Friday, July 24, Viewing at 9 a.m. with the service immediately following at 11 a.m. The service will also be livestreamed at live2.rnhorton.com
. Interment will be at National Harmony Memorial Park Cemetery in Hyattsville, MD. In lieu of flowers, the family is requesting donations in her memory to the Young Women's League Inc. (www.youngwomensleagueinc.com
) or Metropolitan Women's Democratic Club (www.dcfdw.com
) or the LUNGevity Cancer Research Foundation (https://lungevity.donordrive.com/index.cfm?fuseaction=donorDrive.personalCampaign&participantID=61470
).