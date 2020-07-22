1/1
DOROTHY JEFFERSON
1924 - 2020
Dorothy M. Jefferson  
On Wednesday, July 15, 2020 long-time Washington, DC resident, Dorothy Marie Jefferson passed away peacefully in her sleep. Born in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania on May 30, 1924 to Charles E. Bryant and Louise May Van Der Zee Bryant, she was raised in Kingston, NY. Her civil service career began in 1942 and spanned almost six decades with service to the Department of the Army, Federal Aviation Administration, Department of Transportation, and lastly a Capitol Hill assignment at the United Transportation Union. A devoted member of Nineteenth Street Baptist Church, she served as an usher. She also was a trailblazing member of two civic organizations - The Young Women's League Inc. (48 years) and the Metropolitan Women's Democratic Club (46 years) and continued to be active in both clubs until her final days. She loved to travel, with her late husband, family, and friends. She was married to Samuel W. Jefferson of the District for almost 60 years, who preceded her death. She leaves behind to mourn three daughters, Janyce Jefferson, Angela (Mark) Barnes, and Dale (Daniel) Stewart; their brother, Mykiel (Nia) Raufu-Bey; grandchildren, Justin Ward, Devin (Ebony) Stewart, Danielle Stewart, Dominique Stewart, a great-grandson Jayden Stewart, and a cousin, Geraldine Avery of Portland, Oregon. She was predeceased by grandchild, Jannah Sutton.A socially distanced funeral service (masks required) will be held at Plymouth Congregational United Church of Christ, 5301 North Capitol Street, NE on Friday, July 24, Viewing at 9 a.m. with the service immediately following at 11 a.m. The service will also be livestreamed at live2.rnhorton.com. Interment will be at National Harmony Memorial Park Cemetery in Hyattsville, MD. In lieu of flowers, the family is requesting donations in her memory to the Young Women's League Inc. (www.youngwomensleagueinc.com) or Metropolitan Women's Democratic Club (www.dcfdw.com) or the LUNGevity Cancer Research Foundation (https://lungevity.donordrive.com/index.cfm?fuseaction=donorDrive.personalCampaign&participantID=61470).

Published in The Washington Post on Jul. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
24
Viewing
09:00 - 11:00 AM
Plymouth Congregational United Church of Christ
JUL
24
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Plymouth Congregational United Church of Christ
Memories & Condolences

July 23, 2020
Dear Family: I send my sincere condolences and prayers of comfort. My dear dear friend will be missed.

With Love
DeLores Foster
DeLores Foster
Friend
July 23, 2020
I send by sincere condolences to the family. My memory of Mrs. Jefferson is she was always a Lady. So well loved by all who knew her.
A. TEHUTI EVANS
Friend
July 23, 2020
Dear Janyce,

Memories of your mom will be forever in my heart, for the heart carry’s much. Her gentle and kind spirit was one of a kind. May the peace of our Lord and Savior be with you and your sisters always.

Continue your mom’s legacy of love and kindness to all while knowing her life and work were wonderfully completed. So glad I knew Ms. Dorothy Marie Jefferson and was able to call her friend.

Sharon J. Shanklin-Browne
Past President
Metropolitan Women’s Democratic Club
Sharon Shanklin-Browne
July 23, 2020
Janyce , I send my condolences to you and your family. Your mom was a rare jewel. Know that you are in my heart and in my prayers. Love Always, Connie, Roy & Family.
Connie
Friend
July 23, 2020
Angela, you have my deepest condolences.
Olive Foster
Acquaintance
July 23, 2020
On behalf of Shirley’s Pearls. we send our sincere and heartfelt condolences to the family and friends of Ms. Dorothy Jefferson. She touched many hearts and will be sorely missed!
Eleanor F. Price, Debbie Cuffy, Lorraine Mobley, Gloria Renee Kellam, and Donna Was
July 23, 2020
Janyce, our love and prayers are with you and support you. Our deepest condolences.
Deborah and Kenneth Cuffy
Friend
July 23, 2020
Dear Angie and family
Sending my deepest sympathy praying that God will comfort and sustain you through this time of bereavement.
Peace and blessings
Wendy and Mark Harris
wendy harris
Friend
July 22, 2020
Ms. Dorothy was a lovely woman both inside and out. She always greeted me with a warm smile while visiting Janyce. Condolences to the family...She has joined her beloved in the cloud. Rest in peace!
Edna Brown
Acquaintance
July 22, 2020
Your mother was a gem! Her beautiful countenance was memorable. It's been years since I was last at her home. But, the memory that resonates most, is when I last visited Jaynce and her. Mrs. Jefferson would not let us leave until she served us a delicious tea, and dessert. It was wonderful! She was so sweet. Her gracious hospitality reminded me of my Mom. She definitely wanted to ensure that we were comfortable. She chatted a bit and then left us girls alone, to catch up. Those precious memories will be in my heart for a lifetime.

I realize that these are unprecedented days that we are now living in. Losing your Mom, at any time is difficult. But losing her now, is... I would imagine, even a greater loss.. My prayers will continue to flow for the family during this difficult time. Jaynce, please know that I am only a phone call away, although the geographical distance is great. I love you my dear Sister-friend! I'm there with you in spirit. Huddle with your siblings and rejoice in the sweet, sweet memories.

Warm regards,
Cynthia Jones-Jackson
Cynthia Jones-Jackson
Friend
July 22, 2020
Mrs. J., I will greatly miss our occasional chats. It has been almost 40 year. I will now speak to you in my Prayers. Rest my Love. Until we meet in Glory.
Freddie Lexie
Family
July 22, 2020
I always admired your mother’s caring nature. Your mother’s kindness was contagious and her memory will live on. Cherish your memories of her!
Betty Cook
Friend
July 22, 2020
July 22, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
Kathy Lewis
Friend
July 22, 2020
Please accept my condolences . I'm so sorry for the loss of your loved one. May the word of God comfort and strengthen you. 2 Thessalonians 2:16,17
D T
