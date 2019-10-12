The Washington Post

Dorothy Johnson

Notice
Dorothy Johnson "Wanda"  

Dorothy "Wanda" Johnson, age 90, of Alexandria, VA, passed away peacefully on October 8, 2019, surrounded by her loving family. Beloved wife of the late Thomas Y. Johnson, Sr. Loving mother of Thomas Y. "Jay" Johnson, Jr. Cherished grandmother of Cyler Jordan Johnson. Dear sister of the late Robert Franklin Johnson, Jr. Adored aunt of Marsha Johnson, Anita Evans Wildman, John Johnson, Martin Johnson, and Ronald "Ronnie" Butler. She was predeceased by her nieces and nephews; Sharon Johnson McGrew, Matthew "Butch" Johnson, Aubrey "Skip" Evans, and Gerald "Jerry" Evans. Dorothy was the daughter of the late Robert Franklin and Gladys (Carter) Johnson. Dorothy retired from the Alexandria Circuit Court as a legal clerk. She was a longtime member of the Commonwealth Baptist Church, and the Franconia Moose. Wanda enjoyed watching college sports and the NFL. She graduated from George Washington High School, class of '47; and was a member of the Alumni Association. The family will receive friends at the Cunningham Turch Funeral Home, 811 Cameron Street, Alexandria, VA 22314 on Wednesday, October 16, 2019 from 2 until 4 p.m. and 6 until 8 p.m. A Celebration of her Life will take place on Thursday, October 17, 2019 at 10:30 a.m. at the funeral home. Interment will follow at Ivy Hill Cemetery; where she will be laid to rest with her late husband Thomas, Sr.
Published in The Washington Post on Oct. 12, 2019
