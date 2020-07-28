1/1
DOROTHY JOHNSON
DOROTHY LOUISE JOHNSON  
Entered into eternal rest on Saturday, July 18, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Trustee Joe Johnson. She is survived by sons, Jerroll Guins (Katrina), Boris Johnson (Laurie), Sean Johnson (Marguerite) and Brian Johnson; siblings, Pearline Allen of Louisville, KY, Sadie Willingham and Lavester Morris both of Tuscumbia, AL, Oscar Byrd (Freda) of Cincinnati, OH and Willie Byrd of New Orleans, LA; brother-in-law, Stanley Skipworth of Tuscumbia, AL; grandchildren, Brandy, Christopher, Amber, Courtney, Simone, Omar, Alexis, and Dylan; four great-grandchildren; several nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by parents, Oscar and Mattie Byrd; sister, Shirley Skipworth; brothers, Percy, Oscar, Arthur and Richard Mead, Jr. Friends may visit with the family on Wednesday, July 29, 2020 from 11:30 a.m. until service at 12:30 p.m. at HODGES & EDWARDS FUNERAL HOME, 3910 Silver Hill Rd., Suitland, MD. Interment Resurrection Cemetery.


Published in The Washington Post on Jul. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
29
Visitation
11:30 - 12:30 PM
Hodges-Edwards Funeral Home - Suitland
Funeral services provided by
Hodges-Edwards Funeral Home - Suitland
3910 Silver Hill Road
Suitland, MD 20746
301-899-0687
Memories & Condolences

