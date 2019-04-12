DOROTHY U. JONES (Age 98)
Beloved mother and grandmother, passed away peacefully April 2, 2019 surrounded by family. She was preceded in death by her husband, Alex Jones and step-son George English. She is survived by her daughters Frienzella A. Lewis (Robert), Alexina U. Hawkins, Floria B. Jones, one granddaughter Alana H. Smoaks (Aaron) and a host of other family and friends. Family will receive friends on Saturday, April 13, from 10 a.m. until time of funeral service at 11 a.m. at Marshall-March Funeral Home, 4308 Suitland Rd., Suitland, MD 20746.