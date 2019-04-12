DOROTHY JONES

Notice
Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for DOROTHY JONES.

 

DOROTHY U. JONES (Age 98)  

Beloved mother and grandmother, passed away peacefully April 2, 2019 surrounded by family. She was preceded in death by her husband, Alex Jones and step-son George English. She is survived by her daughters Frienzella A. Lewis (Robert), Alexina U. Hawkins, Floria B. Jones, one granddaughter Alana H. Smoaks (Aaron) and a host of other family and friends. Family will receive friends on Saturday, April 13, from 10 a.m. until time of funeral service at 11 a.m. at Marshall-March Funeral Home, 4308 Suitland Rd., Suitland, MD 20746.
 
 

logo
Funeral Home
Marshall's Funeral Home
4308 Suitland Road
Suitland, MD 20746
(301) 736-1616
Funeral Home Details
Send Flowers
Published in The Washington Post on Apr. 12, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.