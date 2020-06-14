DOROTHY JONES
Dorothy Jillson Jones  February 10, 1931 - June 6, 2020  
On June 6, 2020, Dorothy J. Jones passed away peacefully at home surrounded by her loving family. Born in Stamford, CT, Dorothy moved to the Washington, DC area in the 1940's. She attended the Academy of the Holy Names and the Washington School for Secretaries. She worked for the federal government until her retirement. She is survived by her husband, Raymond of 69 years; their four children, Charles (Belinda), Robert, Teresa Sherwood (John), and Steven; six grandchildren and five great-grandchildren. A private funeral mass will be held with a celebration of her life to be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Autism Society of Montgomery County.

Published in The Washington Post on Jun. 14, 2020.
