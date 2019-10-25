The Washington Post

Of Lanham MD, passed Sunday, October 13, 2019. Survived by loving husband of 57 years, David A. King; daughters, Cynthia M. Hainesworth and Joyce M. King; two grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; five sisters; and a host of other relatives and friends. Services Saturday, October 26, 2019 at Lanham United Methodist Church, 5512 Whitfield Chapel Rd., Lanham, MD, Visitation 10 a.m. until time of service 12 p.m. Interment Maryland Veterans Cemetery, Cheltenham, MD, Monday, October 28, 2019 at 10:15 a.m. Arrangements by J.B. JENKINS FUNERAL HOME.
