Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for DOROTHY KIRK NOEL.



Dorothy Kirk Noel (Age 96)



Born September 12, 1922, Columbus OH. Passed March 4, 2019, Silver Spring MD. A private Funeral Mass with family was held Friday, March 8, 2019. A separate celebration of life is being planned for summer 2019. Obituary can be found at Born September 12, 1922, Columbus OH. Passed March 4, 2019, Silver Spring MD. A private Funeral Mass with family was held Friday, March 8, 2019. A separate celebration of life is being planned for summer 2019. Obituary can be found at www.colefuneral.com

She is predisposed by her parents, Harry J. Kirk and Kathryn Schindler Kirk of Defiance OH. Her husband, J. Laurence Noel, Jr. of Greenbelt, MD., siblings, Sister Kathleen Kirk of the Carmelite Monastery in Towson, MD, Lucille (Joseph I.) Woods of Oak Park, IL. Kathleen (Jack) Wright of Silver Spring, MD, the Rev. Daniel Kirk of the order of St. Benedict at St Anselm's Abbey in Washington, DC. Sister Teresa of the Carmelite Monastery Philadelphia PA., Gertrude (Bernard) Meehan of Silver Spring MD.

Her eight children are: J. Laurence Noel III (Patti), Gettysburg, PA, Margaret Mary (James) Black, Olney MD, Michael J. Noel (Susette) Petaluma CA., William F. Noel (Merl), Kilmarnock VA, Harry K. Noel, (Nancy) Marlton NJ, John A. Noel, (Teace) Shepherdstown, WV. Thomas Noel, Greenbelt MD and Rita M. Noel, Silver Spring MD. She has 16 grandchildren and six great-grandchildren.